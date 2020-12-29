Gonzales-based Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC acquired specialized petrochemical services company Hydroprocessing Associates LLC, based in Moss Point, Mississippi.
The price was not disclosed.
Hydroprocessing Associates was founded in 2005 and provides maintenance services for catalyst and reactors inside of the petrochemical plants. It has offices in California, Texas, Washington, Germany, Singapore and Brazil. Customers include Chevron, BP, Citgo, Phillips 66 and Exxon Mobil. The company has at least 65 employees, according to its LinkedIn profile.
The deal includes its subsidiary Breathing Systems Inc., a helmet maker for industrial industry safety inspections at petrochemical plants where individuals enter environments with hazardous chemicals in the air.
A majority stake of Specialty Welding and Turnarounds was bought by New York private equity firm Orix Capital Partners in January and this is the first acquisition since that deal closed.
Specialty Welding and Turnarounds has offices in Texas and California in addition to Louisiana and sells its services in 14 states, contracting with 4,000 professionals for work in the field. It has more than 200 employees.
“We will now be able to provide high quality catalyst-handling services," Johnny Holifield, CEO of Specialty Welding and Turnarounds said in a statement.