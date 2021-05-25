Brace “Trey” Godfrey has been hired as senior vice president of policy for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Godfrey has been executive director of the nonprofit mentoring organization 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge for the past three years. He will start with BRAC on June 7.
"As a long-time supporter, I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at BRAC and leverage my knowledge and life's work to ensure that the Baton Rouge Area presses toward its fullest potential," he said in a statement.
He will lead initiatives to make metro Baton Rouge more competitive for business growth and talent development, through public policy and governmental affairs activity. Godfrey also will help build coalitions to achieve BRAC’s goals of improving education, workforce, transportation, entrepreneurship and quality of place.
The job had formerly been known as the chamber’s senior vice president of economic competitiveness, but it was renamed earlier this year to better reflect the duties of the job. Liz Smith held the position for more than 3½ years, until she left in March to become chief strategy officer for the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students.
Godfrey graduated from Episcopal High School and Tulane University. Before joining 100 Black Men, he was involved in a number of downtown redevelopment projects, including the Kress Building and the Hotel Indigo.
Adam Knapp, BRAC president and chief executive officer, said Godfrey has a strong record of leadership due to his experience in business and nonprofits. “He’s also radically candid about the priorities necessary to move the region’s economy forward,” Knapp said.