The coronavirus pandemic spurred at least one new business in recent months, a frozen food manufacturing startup in Baton Rouge.
TDP Group LLC was co-founded by Matthew Wiggins and Jeff Landry alongside others in March, state records show. The current site of operations is rental space at Celtic Studios but there are plans for expansion.
TDP Group, doing business as Focus Foods, was spun out of coronavirus pandemic relief efforts by Baton Rouge-based non-profit Three O'Clock Project which provides healthy meals to churches, schools and day care centers in Louisiana. As of May, the organization hit 1 million meals, according to the LinkedIn profile of a contractor involved in the project.
"This has been a tremendous undertaking of numerous individuals from multiple industries coming together, working out processes, and producing thousands of meals for children in East Baton Rouge Parish and beyond," said Don Gunter, who works on special projects at TDP Group in his LinkedIn profile.
Organizers were swamped with Hurricane Laura relief efforts and are feeding thousands of residents including evacuees to support recovery after the storm and deferred an interview for this story.
The company has plans to begin manufacturing frozen meals in Baton Rouge and expects to hire 150 workers by May 2021, records show. About 20 construction jobs for the $2 million building for a total of $6 million investment.
TDP Group is seeking economic incentives for the project, including an Industrial Tax Exemption Program property tax abatement up to 80% for a 10-year period and the quality jobs program which is a cash rebate to companies up to 6% of annual gross payroll for no more than 10 years in addition to a state sales and use tax rebate on capital expenditures.
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council, the sheriffs office and the school board would have to vote in favor of the ITEP tax abatement, or not respond to the incentive request for the economic incentive to be approved by the state.
Note: This story has been updated to clarify the co-founders of the project and the cost of the construction.