If all goes according to plan, the YMCA of the Capital Area will build a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex at its A.C. Lewis facility on South Foster Drive, replacing the existing, aging structure.
The YMCA has filed detailed plans with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission that outlines a mixed-use development with an apartment complex and a brand-new fitness center and pool. Other proposed amenities for the 5-acre site near Government Street include walking paths, outdoor play areas and picnic areas, along with roughly 225 parking spaces.
The preliminary plans were developed by Baton Rouge engineering firm CSRS and Coleman Partners Architects.
However, Christian Engle, president and CEO of the local YMCA chapter, said the organization has not finalized its strategy for the A.C. Lewis facility, noting “a huge funding gap” that must be closed to secure the mixed-use project.
Engle said the project is “in the hands of other people right now.” The Planning Commission is scheduled to review the YMCA development at its Nov. 14 meeting.
“We have put a lot of things in place … in the hopes that we can do something,” Engle said of the lengthy project approval process. “If we can close the funding gap, then yeah, we can consider a huge project.”
If it is built, the new fitness facility would front South Foster Drive, with the apartment complex to the west of it, behind the possible new pool.
The apartment complex would feature 53 one-bedroom units, 43 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units. Engle said rental rates have yet to be determined for the apartments.
“None of that has been finalized yet,” Engle stressed of the whole plan.
Apartments make sense for the facility because the YMCA used to be the nation’s largest housing provider, dating back to the 1920s, Engle said. The YMCA in downtown Nashville is building a new, 60-story residential tower, according to local reports.
“The idea of the YMCA and housing is not a new concept,” he said. “And there are Y’s across the country that still do it.”
The A.C. Lewis YMCA opened in 1963, the same year the organization’s original downtown location on Fourth Street closed. The nonprofit has seven fitness centers across the Baton Rouge area.