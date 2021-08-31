BR.idacoverage.083121 0242 bf.jpg

A repairman looks over the wind damage caused by Hurricane Ida that took off the canopy at McDonald Tire Centeer #2 at the corner of Sharp Road and Florida Blvd Monday August 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is asking local businesses to tell them how much damage they sustained from Hurricane Ida. 

The survey is for businesses with damage from the storm in the nine-parish region of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Livingston, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena.

The survey asks questions such as the size of the company based on number of employees, whether the hurricane caused the business to close even after the storm rolled through, or if there are any immediate needs to get back up and running. 

The survey is open through Thursday afternoon. 

Email Kristen Mosbrucker at kmosbrucker@theadvocate.com or follow her on Twitter @k_mosbrucker 

Hurricane Ida Text Message Updates for Baton Rouge: Sign up for free

Standard message and data rates apply. 

View comments