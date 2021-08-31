The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is asking local businesses to tell them how much damage they sustained from Hurricane Ida.
The survey is for businesses with damage from the storm in the nine-parish region of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Livingston, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena.
The survey asks questions such as the size of the company based on number of employees, whether the hurricane caused the business to close even after the storm rolled through, or if there are any immediate needs to get back up and running.
The survey is open through Thursday afternoon.