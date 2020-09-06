LSU grant supports response training
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has granted $22 million to LSU’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Academy for Counter-Terrorism Education.
This funding allows LSU's NCBRT/ACE to teach emergency preparedness training to first responders at the state, local, tribal and territorial level at no direct cost to the participants. The organization’s classes have been recognized as the highest quality training provided to the nation’s law enforcement by the National Sheriff’s Association.
LSU NCBRT/ACE is a training partner of the DHS/Federal Emergency Management Agency National Training and Education Division. With more than 300 instructors, LSU NCBRT/ACE provides training to emergency personnel, first responders, law enforcement firefighters, campus organizations and groups.
This year, part of the grant is funding a variety of classes including new classes and webinars dealing with COVID-19. LSU's NCBRT/ACE has produced 12 COVID-19-specific webinars, videos and job aids and has also created a podcast that focuses on how law enforcement and other responders are addressing their changing work environment. In addition, LSU NCBRT/ACE is moving some classes to an interactive online format for distance training.
Society for Quality plans virtual meeting
The American Society for Quality will hold virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 via Zoom.
Tina Guillot, the 2019 District Toastmaster of the Year, will give a presentation on the importance of networking and networking challenges, including networking during a pandemic.
Contact Katherine Prats at kathprats@gmail.com to RSVP and get an invitation link to the meeting.
OLOL, BRCC partner on career program
Our Lady of the Lake is partnering with Baton Rouge Community College in a workforce development program for those interested in health care careers.
The program targets those beginning their health care careers as certified nursing assistants and provides the means for them to do so. The sponsorship initiative will cover the tuition expenses for 30 people to receive their education at Baton Rouge Community College and their clinical training at an Our Lady of the Lake facility.
Certified nursing assistants provide patient care that includes patient cleaning, feeding, preparation for treatment, taking and recording vital signs, and assisting other nursing staff.
The program requires that individuals have a high school diploma or GED, and will commit to working at Our Lady of the Lake for one year. All applicants go through an interview process. Information is at the careers webpage at ololrmc.com/careers.
Ethos therapy opens on Hooper Road
Ethos Human Performance and Physical Therapy has opened at 10440 Hooper Road in Central.
The clinical side of Ethos specializes in sports and orthopedics with Dr. Marc Oceguera, who was the sports rehab coordinator for Ochsner Therapy and Wellness in New Orleans.
Ethos also offers gym space for group classes like spin or total body workouts and workout equipment that uses air resistance to help clients recover or build muscle.
The phone number is (225) 256–2467.
Women's challenge finalists competing
The Urban League of Louisiana announced the virtual activation of its 2020 Women in Business Challenge: Scale Up!, which provides female entrepreneurs with the education, tools and resources to scale their businesses toward profitability and sustainability.
During the event, program finalists will pitch their "Scale Up! Plan of Action" for a chance to win $10,000 in funding support. The Women in Business Challenge will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 via webinar. The event was previously scheduled in March.
The finalists are Maryam Henderson-Uloho, of SisterHearts Thrift Store, a thrift store in Arabi that also provides work, shelter and a fresh start for formerly incarcerated men and women; Emily Swietlik, of Swiet Studio, which offers wearable art in the form of jewelry and costumes while providing jobs to women in developing countries; Dorothy Nairne, of Delta Builds, which provides eco-friendly building materials, glass containers and household products manufactured from recycled materials; and Shondricka Carter, of Carter Capital LLC, which offers tax preparation and planning, accounting, business consulting, personal financial literacy, budgeting analysis, product management and marketing, as well as QuickBooks training and support.
Judges will select the winner based on the effectiveness of the pitch presentation, scalability of the business model and proposed use of award funds.
Registration for the event is at https://tinyurl.com/yyhurt9v. Information about the Women-In-Business Challenge is at https://urbanleaguela.org/wib-2020/.