A commercial building near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Airline Highway has been sold for $3 million.
Daniel Kennedy Properties LLC sold the building at 10414 Plaza Americana in a deal that closed Friday, said Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Kennedy is the president and CEO of ProSource, a wholesale flooring and remodeling company.
ProSource is moving to a larger location at 10848 Airline, said Austin, who represented the seller along with Lauren Buckholtz, also of Saurage Rotenberg.
Gracie-As LLC was the buyer of the 23,000 square foot building on Plaza Americana. The business is registered to Steve Broyles, who founded IKON Construction, a concrete subcontractor with an office on Cloverland Avenue. The buyer was represented by Elifin Realty.