Bardwell Homes has broken ground on a 50-lot community in the Village at Magnolia Square traditional neighborhood development in Central, with homes starting in the $330,000 range.
Plans for the Highland District development were approved in the past week. So far, there have been four pre-sales, said Heather Kirkpatrick, head of sales for Bardwell.
The first homes should be finished by spring 2020. A mix of home sizes are being built, ranging from three- to five-bedroom models, with one or two stories.
The Village at Magnolia Square TND opened about 10 years ago. The development features amenities such as a community pool and pavilion, common green spaces, and retailers such as Stab’s Steak and Seafood.