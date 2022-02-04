Our Lady of the Lake has purchased a controlling interest in The Spine Hospital of Louisiana, a move that the regional medical center said will round out its neurological services.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and there are no plans to rebrand the Spine Hospital. The deal only includes the medical practice and does not involve the Spine Hospital’s building in the NeuroMedical Center in Perkins Rowe.
Scott Wester, president and chief executive officer of Our Lady of the Lake, said in a statement that the partnership will work with doctors to provide quality care at a lower cost. Officials said the costs for treatment at a specialty hospital are lower, because they don’t have all of the site costs associated with a large regional hospital.
“We are continually looking for ways to provide our patients with the right care at the right place,” Wester said “This new partnership will expand options for our patients and continue to ensure exceptional outcomes in a specialty setting.”
Robert Blair, president and chief executive officer of the Spine Hospital, said the partnership will allow his facility to access the tools, strengths and resources of Our Lady of the Lake. “We believe Our Lady of the Lake’s network and reputation in South Louisiana will provide additional opportunities for growth, which ultimately benefits our future patients and their loved ones,” he said in a statement.
The partnership will not change the care for patients at Our Lady of the Lake or the Spine Hospital. They will still be able to receive care from their regular physician.
Our Lady of the Lake officials said the move will improve the quality of neurological services offered by the medical center. The Lake has been designated as a Primary Stroke Center of Excellence since 2012 and has the only neurological ICU unit in the state.