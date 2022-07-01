After decades in the restaurant business, the owners of Mason's Grill have decided it's time to step away from the popular restaurant.
Mike and Shirlee Alfandre sold their beloved eatery, located at 13356 Jefferson Highway near the Jefferson-Tiger Bend split, in a deal that closed Thursday, Shirlee Alfandre said. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. The new owners are Rober and Christina Alamirie, who live just down the street from the restaurant.
“Both of our kids have moved out of state,” Shirlee Alfandre said. “We want to be able to travel and see our kids. It’s time for us to enjoy this part of life. We’re retiring.”
Alfandre said it was “very, very important” that local owners take over the restaurant. She added that customers shouldn’t expect any immediate changes to the menu or vibe.
“It’s still going to be family owned,” she said. “Just a different family.”
The Alfandres first got in the restaurant business in 1998, when they bought a small coffee shop called The Daily Grind on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in the Common Point Shopping Center. Over time, the couple added live music and expanded the menu, including their popular breakfast and weekend brunch items.
“When we started doing brunch at the Sherwood location, outside of casinos, I think we were the only restaurant doing brunch (in Baton Rouge),” Alfandre said. “We did offer breakfast during the week at that location. I think that we were the only restaurant at that time doing a champagne brunch.”
Two years later, they changed the name to Mason’s. The name had no particular significance, the couple said they just liked the sound of it.
“We were just throwing names around,” Alfandre said. “That one seemed easy to remember because ‘Mike and Shirlee’ was already taken.”
The Sherwood Forest location, with only 10 tables and four barstools, became too small. The Alfandres purchased the Jefferson Highway location in 2003. Now they have 20 barstools and upward of 50 tables.
What Alfandre said she’ll miss the most is the friends they’ve made in their two-plus decades at Mason’s.
“We appreciate the support of the community over the years,” she said.