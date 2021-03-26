The former Royal Furniture building near downtown has been sold to a local trucking company for $1.25 million.
The property at 1900 Main St. was sold to a limited liability company of the same name, headed by Chris Rinaudo, the owner of Baton Rouge Cargo, according to documents filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Regency Inc., represented by Mike Tricou. Tricou managed Royal Furniture for 42 years, until he closed the business in May 2018.
“It’s bittersweet; I hate to see the building go. I grew up in that business,” Tricou said, “but we had a good run for so many years.”
The building is 63,790 square feet and has three hydraulic loading docks.
Rinaudo said Baton Rouge Cargo ultimately will move into the building. Right now, the company’s current location is for sale at 2808 Court St. in Port Allen, so no timetable has been set yet.
Baton Rouge Cargo, which is a final-mile delivery service, also has terminals in Lafayette, Shreveport and Jackson, Mississippi. About 80 people work for the company.
Grey Mullins of Grey Mullins Commercial Property represented Royal Furniture and Jonathan Walker of Maestri-Murrell Real Estate represented Baton Rouge Cargo.