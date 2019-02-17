BATON ROUGE AREA
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce presented 11 Business of the Year awards recognizing leadership in the business community and dedication and impact in Livingston Parish. Awards went to Businesses of the Year, large category, Forte & Tablada Inc.; medium category, Labarre Associates; small category, Integrity Insurance Inc.; New Business of the Year, BRQ Seafood & Barbeque and to Sweet Rolls | Denham Springs; New Member of the Year, The Kinchen Group; Entrepreneur of the Year, Jeremy Aydell | Sport Clips; Main Street Business of the Year, Airborne Extreme; Associate of the Year, city of Walker; Chairman’s Award, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union; and Community Impact Award, Child Advocacy Services.
The LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business announced the members of its 2019 Hall of Distinction class: Marcela Donadio, Robert Schneckenburger and Jeff Zehnder.
Donadio is a retired partner of Ernst & Young LLP and lives in Houston. She is member of several boards, sharing her expertise with Marathon Oil Corp., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Norfolk Southern Corp., Theatre Under the Stars, Episcopal Diocese of Texas, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the national board of the LSU Foundation. Donadio received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from LSU in 1975.
Schneckenburger, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of New Orleans, is the senior regional president for the western region of Hancock Whitney Bank. He serves on several boards, including the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, City Year Baton Rouge, Center for Planning Excellence, American Heart Association, E.J. Ourso College Dean’s Advisory Council, LSU University College Advisory Board, the Council for a Better Louisiana, the Credit Bureau of Baton Rouge Foundation, Capital Area United Way and RISE Cabinet for the Baton Rouge General Foundation. Schneckenburger received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from LSU in 1980 and 1982, respectively.
Zehnder is the CEO of Zehnder Communications, founded in 1996, with offices now in New Orleans, Nashville, Tennessee, and Baton Rouge. Zehnder is a recipient of the American Advertising Federation’s Silver Medal Award, recognizing lifetime achievements in the field of advertising. He serves on the board of directors for the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and the E.J. Ourso College’s Dean’s Advisory Council. Zehnder graduated from LSU in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing/business administration.
They will be inducted at the Hall of Distinction Banquet at the Business Education Complex on March 22.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Haydee Bazan, professor of neuroscience, ophthalmology and biochemistry and molecular biology at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, will be inducted as a Gold Fellow into the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Fellows Class of 2019, recognizing individual accomplishments, leadership and contributions to the association and as a role model and mentor for individuals pursuing careers in vision and ophthalmology research.
Bazan’s laboratory has been a leader in uncovering mechanisms to restore alterations in corneal nerves and the significance of innervation to regulate impaired corneal sensation that can lead to corneal ulcers, melting and perforation. These alterations frequently occur after refractive surgery, cornea transplant, herpes viral infection, chemical burns, keratoconus, multiple sclerosis, Sjogren's syndrome, and can result from aging, severe dry eye and diabetes mellitus. Bazan’s research has been competitively funded by NIH for the last 35 years. Bazan was born in Argentina and received her doctorate in biochemistry from the University of the South, Argentina. She was a research fellow at the College of Physicians & Surgeons at Columbia University in New York before completing a fellowship at Harvard Medical School.
Adams and Reese attorneys Leigh Ann Schell and Jeffrey E. Richardson in New Orleans have earned the Appellate Practice Specialist designation certified by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization.
The designation recognizes a focus on representing clients in appellate law and is based an examination. Schell’s practice involves appellate work in complex litigation, including environmental matters, toxic torts, products liability and commercial litigation. Schell received her juris doctorate from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and bachelor's degree from the University of New Orleans. Richardson represents clients in litigation, especially class actions and complex litigation with a major emphasis on appellate litigation. Richardson received a bachelor's degree from Emory University and juris doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center.