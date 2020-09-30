Lodwrick Cook, former chief executive officer and chairman of oil giant ARCO and LSU graduate and major donor, died at 92, according to a Facebook post on his grandson's profile on Tuesday night.
"This man moved mountains with his words alone," Sam Chambi, Cook's grandson, said in the Facebook post. "He lived an unbelievable life and I will celebrate him for the rest of mine."
Lod Cook was an alumnus of LSU and earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and petroleum engineering. Decades later the LSU Alumni Center and hotel and conference center would bear his name.
Cook was a native of Grand Cane.
He worked for the Atlantic Richfield Co., known as ARCO, for nearly four decades.
During the 1994 dedication of the Lod Cook Alumni Center in Baton Rouge, there were three U.S. presidents in attendance: Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, all at the invitation of Cook.
Later, George H.W. Bush returned in 2001 to dedicate the Lod and Carole Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU.
Cook's wife Carole died in 2010.
“Lod Cook was an amazing man and a visionary leader who was dedicated to improving his community and providing others with opportunities to pursue their dreams,” said Tom Galligan, interim LSU president in a statement. “As we mourn this tremendous loss, our LSU Family offers our condolences to Mr. Cook’s family, and we hope they find some comfort in knowing that his tremendous contributions to LSU have left a legacy that will be honored for generations to come.”