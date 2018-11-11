BATON ROUGE AREA
CSRS has named Domoine Rutledge as general counsel and vice president and Tia Embaugh as director of communications and external affairs.
Rutledge will manage corporate legal matters, as well as serve as the market sector leader for education. Domoine was general counsel of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and chief legal adviser to the school board. The Baton Rouge native is a graduate of Southern University and Southern University Law Center.
Embaugh was national vice president for a New York-based social service entity and served as chief of staff for the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. She holds a bachelor's degree in architecture from LSU.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The New Orleans Business Alliance has named Victoria Adams Phipps as vice president of programs and executive director of 504ward and Jeanette Weiland as senior director of bio business and strategy for the local economic development organization.
504ward was established to attract and retain young professional talent in New Orleans and recently became part of the alliance’s portfolio of programs directed at economic growth and talent development. Phipps brings seven years of business and talent development experience to the program as the former executive producer and program manager of the The Idea Village’s New Orleans Entrepreneur Week. Phipps earned a bachelor's degree in music industry studies from Loyola University.
Weiland was a financial operations manager with Ochsner Health System’s retail division and was a systemwide administrative finance fellow and previously was executive vice president of CIC Wealth, a Washington, D.C., investment advisory firm wealth adviser at Capital One and USB Financial Services in New Orleans. She earned a bachelor's degree in international trade and finance at LSU and a masters in arts administration and Masters of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans.
Delila Omerbasic has been named professor of practice, humanities and social sciences program administrator and prior learning assessment coordinator at Tulane University School of Professional Advancement.
Omerbasic was a postdoctoral research fellow at Tulane University and has more than 15 years of experience working in higher education and nonprofit settings. She holds a Ph.D. in education culture and society from the University of Utah and a master's degree in education, Master of Liberal Arts and a bachelor's in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Children’s Hospital has named Dr. Toni K. Gross to the newly created position of chief of the emergency department as the hospital moves toward becoming a Level II Trauma Center.
Dr. Aaron Thompson, who has served as the medical director of the emergency department for the past five years, is transitioning to chief medical informatics officer.
Gross works as an attending physician in the emergency department at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and serves on the board of governors with the Arizona EMS. Originally from Baton Rouge, Gross received her training at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia, and completed her pediatric residency at LSU Health New Orleans and Children’s Hospital. She was a fellow at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine and trained at Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Bland O’Connor, a director of Postlethwaite & Netterville and president of its P&N Association Management subsidiary in Baton Rouge, was installed as president of the Louisiana Society of Association Executives.
Other officers are Kathleen O’ Regan, executive assistant and event coordinator for the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association in Baton Rouge, president-elect; Vincent Zebeau Jr., president and CEO of the Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association in Baton Rouge, secretary-treasurer; Keli Williams, president of Ourso Consulting in Baton Rouge, immediate past president.
Board of directors for 2019 are Carolyn Barrettm, of Visit Kenner, St. Rose; Taryn Daigle, of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics; Amy Fennell, Louisiana Realtors in Baton Rouge; Jamie Freeman, The Tatman Group in Baton Rouge; Kevin Guidry, of L’ Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles; Shannon McCormick, of LCTA - The Internet & Television Association in Baton Rouge; Lisa Williams, Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants in Kenner; and John Wyble, Leadership Concepts by Dr. Wyble in Baton Rouge.