A years-long effort to establish a Level I trauma center in Baton Rouge became a reality Monday when Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center announced it officially earned the designation.
The 988-bed hospital is the third medical facility in Louisiana to earn the distinction. The other two are University Medical Center in New Orleans and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, which is a Level I adult center but a Level II pediatric center. UMC has a full designation covering both adult and pediatric care.
The level honors are granted by the American College of Surgeons, a national organization that sets standards for surgical education and practice.
“This is a big deal for our community and the nearly one million people who live and work in the region,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake, said in a statement. “A Level 1 trauma center designation means Our Lady of the Lake has the resources and care needed before, during and after a trauma event. Our trauma center saves countless lives every year, and I am extremely proud of the dedication and hard work that our trauma team provides day in and day out.”
Hospitals that apply for the Level I designation must provide services that cover the full continuum of care from prevention to rehabilitation, an OLOL news release said.
Level I facilities also must be leaders in health education and research. The Lake touted its medical education relationship with LSU, first struck in 2010, in reaching the Level I honor.
“Through much hard work and commitment of the clinical teams and researchers, I’m excited to celebrate this milestone,” LSU President William Tate said in a statement. “Our team at LSU looks forward to many more years of partnership with Our Lady of the Lake. Research is at the very core of our mission, and the work we are doing here together will undoubtedly save lives.”
OLOL’s efforts to boost its trauma care go back years, if not decades.
The hospital first opened a dedicated trauma unit for $3 million in 1985, but the unit closed a few years later due to staffing issues, according to The Advocate’s archives.
Local leaders went back and forth in the mid-2000s over the need to build a dedicated trauma unit here. State, LSU and OLOL officials discussed a potential $275 million public hospital that would have replaced the aging Earl K. Long Medical Center on Airline Highway and would have included a trauma center, but those talks fell apart over financing issues.
Amid a push by former Gov. Bobby Jindal to privatize the state’s health care for indigent patients, LSU and OLOL struck a public-private partnership in 2010 to move medical care and training to the Lake. That deal lead to the eventual closure of Earl K. Long, which housed a trauma unit, in 2013. A new LSU Health Urgent Care Unit with a 24-hour emergency room opened later that year.
The Lake in 2011 began construction on a $200 million project that, along with building the 330,000-square-foot Heart and Vascular Tower and expanding the emergency room, paved the way for a Level I trauma center designation.
Our Lady of the Lake earned Level II status in 2013, not long after the Heart and Vascular Tower opened. At the time, officials had hoped a Level I designation would come for OLOL within a couple of years.
“This is great news for the Capitol Region, which cares for a large population of our state,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “Lives will be saved as Louisiana’s largest hospital is now recognized as having the ability to provide care for the most critically ill trauma patients.”