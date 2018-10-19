Louisiana had 16,200 more jobs in September than a year earlier, lifting employment to 1,983,400.
The preliminary figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics represented the latest in a string of yearly gains in employment for Louisiana. The nonfarm payroll figures were not seasonally adjusted. The state posted yearly job increases in eight of 11 sectors, with the biggest gains happening in manufacturing. The sector added 5,300 jobs since September 2017, boosting employment to 139,600.
Mining and logging, which includes the state's oil and gas sector, added 600 jobs over the year; education and health services, 3,400 jobs; construction, 2,800; trade, transportation and utilities, 2,500; other services, 2,700; professional and business services, 1,800; and financial services, 800.
Government shed 2,400 jobs over the past year to get down to 324,400 in September. Other losers were information, down 800, and leisure and hospitality, 500 jobs.