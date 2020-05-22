The annual Trends in Real Estate seminar, which features local experts providing forecasts for various sectors of the Baton Rouge real estate market, has been cancelled.
In an email, officials said they decided to postpone the event until 2021 after consulting with the Trends Steering Committee and the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' Commercial and Investment Division. The event had been set for April 30 at L'Auberge Baton Rouge, but in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, was postponed to August 20.
The Trends seminar started in 1988 as a joint project of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' commercial and investment division and LSU's Real Estate Research Institute. The goal of the program is to educate members of the division, their clients and other real estate practitioners in the greater Baton Rouge area about what is going on in the local real estate market. About 1,000 people attend the half-day event, which usually includes a keynote address from a national real estate expert.
The data compiled for the event will be published in the program normally distributed at the seminar. It can be purchased for $15 at batonrougetrends.net/2020magazine/