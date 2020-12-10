New unemployment claims across Louisiana fell in early December for both traditional unemployment and gig economy workers seeking federal government support.

There were 6,839 new unemployment claims filed through Dec. 5, down from 11,780 new claims one week before, according the U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday. The information is not seasonally adjusted.

Accommodation and food services was the largest share of new unemployment claims with 1,146 new jobless claims as of last week followed by construction then retail trade. There are 66,205 existing unemployment claims across the state as of last week, about 11,200 of which are in food services such as restaurants and hotels.

East Baton Rouge Parish was the parish with the most new unemployment applications as of last week, with 711 on file. Orleans Parish had 643 new applications while Lafayette Parish had 331 new applications.

There was an additional 2,389 new unemployment claims through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which are federal funds carved out for gig economy workers, often independent contractors. That compares to 6,429 new claims for the program one week before. There are 114,136 existing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program claims as of last week.

First-time jobless claims had spiked for two weeks in a row in mid-November and the Louisiana Workforce Commission adjusted data sent to the federal government to avoid skewing national unemployment trends.

State officials halted new claim payments for applications submitted after Nov. 5 and are investigating tens of thousands of suspicious claims for fraud. Dozens of residents across the state had found approval letters for unemployment claims they did not file and sometimes even debit cards for benefits in recent weeks, prompting the investigation.

More than $36.4 million in unemployment benefits have been paid among individuals in Louisiana as of last week.