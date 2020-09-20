GONZALES — Ascension Parish government has given itself until Friday to submit a counter offer to a local sewer company seeking to run -- and perhaps buy -- the parish's sewage treatment assets.

The handful of parish officials involved in the closed-door negotiations to develop the counteroffer — a 40-year management agreement with an option to buy — say they have made major progress among themselves and with their Jim Bernhard-backed suitor, National Water Infrastructure Inc.

Teri Casso, Parish Council chairwoman, said parish negotiators and officials with NWI had a "meeting of the minds" after a private gathering that lasted six hours and ended around midnight Wednesday.

The marathon gathering was one of several "po-boy" meetings first among parish officials and then finally with NWI that have led to a parish consensus on principles for the deal and so far no strong objections from NWI, Casso and others said. The parish administration, which had floated the idea of the parish building its own system, is part of that consensus, they said.

NWI has committed to return a response no more than five days after receiving the parish's offer, parish officials said.

"We look to have a document that, when we send it to them on next Friday and we get it back in their committed five days, might not be too many red lines through it," she told other council members Thursday night. "That would be maybe wishful thinking, but I would be thrilled if that happened."

For years, Ascension Parish government has toyed with building a regional sewer system for its east bank residents, but has been unable to find a willing suitor or willing leadership majority to cut a deal.

Fear of high user fees, talk of a new dedicated tax to supplement the system -- as Gonzales and East Baton Rouge Parish have -- and worry about what to do with thousands of homes with septic systems have been sticking points.

State regulators have pressed parish officials for more than a decade to halt sewer discharges into local bayous and centralize that waste treatment so it can be discharged into the Mississippi River.

But the upbeat comments about the deal's imminent progress came at a meeting that some officials had pegged last month as being the time when the council would vote on the agreement.

Any sale of the parish sewer assets would require voter approval and assent from the Louisiana Public Service Commission; NWI is a state-regulated utility.

The council also made a non-binding statement, at Councilman Corey Orgeron's urging, to put a sale of the sewer assets on the March 20 ballot, pushing it back from the Dec. 5 date for which he had advocated earlier.

Once sold, the parish systems' customers would have user fees set by the PSC. A precise rate schedule hasn't been disclosed, but increases are expected: $50 per month in 2021 and around $58 per month in 2022, with annual escalations of about $3 per month afterward.

Neither Parish officials nor their lawyers offered many details about their counteroffer, but did say that an early offer from NWI to inspect individual home sewage treatment plants and septic tanks was cut from the parish's proposal.

State regulators and past administration officials have argued the systems -- an estimated 19,000 of them -- are major contributors to the parish's poor water quality.

Parish President Clint Cointment had proposed having the parish do the inspections, but NWI suggested it could do it cheaper.

Some residents had questioned, however, whether NWI would have a conflict both inspecting septic systems and also running a regional sewer system that would benefit financially from having homeowners on septic systems switch to the regional plant.

In an interview, Casso said NWI would not do inspections under the parish's counteroffer, but that the program may be more focused on education for owners of the septic systems.

After more than an hour of debate Thursday night in Gonzales, Councilman Orgeron was unable to get a more detailed resolution on a public vote adopted and settled on the short, non-binding statement about a March 20 vote.

Orgeron explained that the parish spends $1 million per quarter to supplement the parish sewer systems, which have no dedicated tax and rely on general sources to supplement user fees.

"So the notion is that we're bleeding $1 million every three months and continuously pushing this further down the road is costing us, time and time again," Orgeron said. "I mean we were almost there last December, and then, one issue came up and another issue came up, so since then, we've thrown $3 million into a sewer system that we're not getting anything out of, and at some point, we need to stop the bleeding."

"We all appreciate that," Casso responded.