Road repair work along Corporate Boulevard is paused until at least January after retailers expressed concerns with East Baton Rouge Parish officials about traffic congestion during the busiest shopping months of the year.

Construction crews had lined up traffic cones along the right lane blocking entrances to many businesses, which were removed on Tuesday afternoon.

The road repair construction project was slated to impact both eastbound and westbound lanes stretching between College Drive and Jefferson Highway along Corporate Boulevard. It began in October and was projected to wrap up by late February 2021. There are hundreds of concrete panels which need to be repaired or replaced, according to the city-parish.

The project, which is expected to cost $869,000 was approved by The East Baton Rouge Metro Council in the fall. It was awarded to KCR Contractors LLC and is funded by the half-cent sales tax but not part of the MOVEBR plan, according to the city-parish.

Business owners began calling local officials after construction equipment was set up along the roadway, closing one lane. It's been a difficult year for many small business owners which were impacted by the statewide stay-at-home order in March and other restrictions such as capacity for customers in stores.

"At first we didn't realize that construction was going to continue all the way up to Towne Center," said Scott Berg, president of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry which has a flagship retail location along Corporate Boulevard near Jefferson Highway.

The busy corridor typically backs up all the way to College Drive throughout the year due to regular traffic patterns, but adding construction congestion on top of holiday season shopping traffic could push lines of cars back up the Expressway, Berg said.

The holiday shopping season accounts for between 30% to 40% of sales at the local jeweler and the temporary pause on construction is a relief, he said.

“We’re excited that this won’t be another hurdle that we’ll have to overcome,” he said.

Outdoors equipment retailer, The Backpacker, has a billboard along Corporate Boulevard to drive customers to its location along Jefferson Highway. The business has seen an uptick in traffic to the store this week which is "hopefully facilitated by less congestion on Corporate due to the construction," said Tyler Hicks, vice president of The Backpacker.

Hicks said he noticed that traffic mitigation mobile application Waze would direct him to bypass Corporate Boulevard entirely due to congestion.

"That's enough evidence for me to know that Corporate Blvd businesses and Bocage area businesses serviced by the College Drive Interstate 10 exit have suffered from the construction during a critical time for our local businesses to try to make up some ground and make payroll for the holidays," Hicks said.

The road work repair project began after residents and some retailers had complained about the cracked roadway, officials said.

"The street still has to be repaired," said Fred Raiford, director of the East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation and Drainage. "All we're trying to do is listen to the community. We moved all the cones out of the way and we asked (the contractor) to finish up the work until after the holidays."