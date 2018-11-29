A 1.4-acre tract at the intersection of Millerville and South Harrells Ferry roads has been sold for $1.1 million to RaceTrac Petroleum.
The Atlanta-based convenience store operator bought the land at 3275 Millerville, according to documents filed earlier this week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was MDKCT LLC, managed by Mostafa Khosravanipour of Baton Rouge.
Mark Hebert, of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyer and David Trusty, of Coldwell Banker Commercial, represented the seller.
RaceTrac has been on a building spree across Baton Rouge over the past few years, putting up 7,000-square-foot convenience stores with amenities such as free Wi-Fi, outdoor seating and frozen dessert stations. In the past few years, RaceTrac has opened or expanded stores at Airline Highway and Tom Drive; Coursey Boulevard and Sherwood Forest; and Perkins Road and Essen Lane.
In August, the company bought a 2.8-acre site at Old Perkins and Highland roads, with plans to open there by late 2019.