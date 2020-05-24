Baton Rouge area
Woman’s Hospital has named Laura Wilkinson as director of educational services, leading a team that provides education and resources to patients and the community and educates clinical staff and providers.
Wilkinson was senior director of operations at KIPP Collegiate Schools in Memphis, responsible for overseeing seven charter schools. She has more than 12 years of experience in educational operations and project management, previously working for Uncommon Schools, Tulane Hospital and Clinic, the National Teaching Fellowship for Citizen Schools and the Peace Corps. She received a master's degree education curriculum and instruction from Lesley University, a bachelor's degree in communication from LSU and is pursuing a master's in business management from the University of Memphis.
Ann Forte Trappey, chief executive officer of Forte & Tablada Inc. in Baton Rouge, has been appointed to the board of directors of Lafayette-based Home Bancorp Inc. and subsidiary Home Bank N.A., effective June 1.
Trappey continues to work as a design engineer along with managing the engineering and land surveying firm since 1993. She earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from LSU. She has held leadership roles in several professional and community organizations, including president of the Louisiana American Council of Engineering Companies, president of the Louisiana Engineering Foundation, chair of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, president of the Baton Rouge Rotary Club and member of the board of directors of the Public Affairs Research Council.
Rebecca Schutte has been named president and chief executive officer of the Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising organization affiliated with Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
She was director of donor services at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, where she managed donor relations, engagement and grantmaking. She previously served as programs and business development manager at Innovations for Poverty Action and also held positions at The World Bank and the Center for Global Development. Schutte earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Chicago and a master’s degree in development economics and international business relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.
Tracy Evans has been named senior director of development for the LSU AgCenter, College of Agriculture and School of Veterinary Medicine.
She replaces Lindsey Fussell, who is now senior director of development for the E.J. Ourso College of Business.
Evans will oversee philanthropic planning and staff for the three units, which are part of a new fundraising “cohort” established by the LSU Foundation. Evans spent the past decade working in development roles for the LSU Law Center and Vet School, raising more than $32 million in gifts. She previously was director of career services and coordinator of the Center of Continuing Professional Development at the law school. She has worked for LSU for 27 years. Evans holds a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal and public communications from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and a master’s degree in public administration from LSU.
New Orleans area
Baker Donelson has elected as shareholders Paula Estrada de Martin and Leopoldo J. Yanez in its New Orleans office, among 15 new shareholders across the law firm.
Estrada de Martin is a life sciences and biotechnology patent attorney and a member of the firm's intellectual property group and global business team. She focuses her practice on U.S. and foreign patent prosecution in the life science, biotechnology and plant fields, patent interferences, patent portfolio growth and management, patentability assessments, biosimilar assessments and strategy, non-infringement and invalidity opinions, IP due diligence, pre-suit investigation and litigation support for life sciences and plant matters. In addition, she represents small to mid-size businesses, educational institutions and nonprofits in intellectual property transactional and licensing matters. She is a graduate of New York Law School and earned her Ph.D. in cell biology from Yale University.
Yanez is a member of the firm's business litigation group. He handles general commercial and contractual disputes, shareholder and corporate disputes, business tort claims and securities litigation and also done advisory work in the context of government, regulatory and internal investigations, with a focus on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance. His clients span industries such as pharmaceutical, telecommunications, mobile games, and oil and gas. Yanez is a graduate of the New York University School of Law.