McDonald’s and its franchisees are pumping $114 million into remodeling 206 restaurants in Louisiana by the end of 2019.
The project, which will involve making improvements to virtually all of its Louisiana locations, is part of a $6 billion effort to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020.
“This is a big, broad plan,” said Nick Valluzzo of the Valluzzo Companies, which has 43 McDonald’s restaurants in Louisiana, stretching from Baton Rouge and New Orleans to Bogalusa. “It’s an exciting time and we are delivering major changes to the forefront of customers.”
The restaurants will feature modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs; digital self-order kiosks; remodeled counters that allow table service to customers; digital menu boards inside and at the drive through; designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay; and expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases.
The improvements are expected to make virtually no difference in the amount of employees at a McDonald’s, Valluzzo said. Even though some customers will be ordering from self-service kiosks instead of from an employee working the counter, the restaurants will need more workers in the kitchen to handle all of the orders coming in from different sources and bringing food out to tables. Employees also will be on hand to assist customers with the kiosks.
“We’re going to have more employees out front for face-to-face interaction with customers,” he said.
While the work will involve making improvements to every McDonald's in Louisiana, less work will be needed to some newer restaurants. Valluzzo said the range of investment per location will range between $50,000, for a restaurant that just needs to add kiosks, to more than $2 million, for locations that need to be torn down and rebuilt.
So far, about 16 of the Valluzzo Companies McDonald's have been remodeled. The response from customers has been "very positive," Valluzzo said. "It's been like opening up a new present," he said.