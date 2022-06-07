Associated Grocers bought a warehouse at the corner of Monterrey Boulevard and Choctaw Drive for $1.2 million and plans to move a subsidiary into the space.
The Baton Rouge-based company bought the building at 2831 Monterrey in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was City Electric Supply Co. of Dallas.
Dart Commercial Services will move into the 22,000-square-foot building, said Manard M. Lagasse Jr., president and CEO of Associated Grocers. Dart is a subsidiary of Associated Grocers that handles maintenance for supermarkets, covering everything from repairing refrigeration equipment to striping parking lots.
Dart has grown significantly in the past few years, increasing its workforce by 25% in the past few years, Lagasse said. “They needed room to grow,” he said. The business has been based out of the Associated Grocers headquarters on Anselmo Lane.
City Electric had been an owner occupant of the building, until it closed its Baton Rouge branch several years ago. XL Parts, had been leasing the space but the business moved out in March, said Kate Whalen, an agent with Urban Properties in New Orleans. Whalen represented City Electric.