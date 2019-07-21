Baton Rouge area
Neil Manuel has been named director of quality resources at Lane Regional Medical Center, responsible for the hospital’s accreditation process and standards of patient care.
He was the medical/surgical and telemetry unit director at Lane and has more than 24 years of health care experience, including paramedic, dialysis, intensive care and emergency room nursing. The Eunice native graduated from McNeese State University in Lake Charles with a nursing degree and is enrolled at Grantham University to obtain his master’s in nursing administration.
New Orleans area
Lauren Laudun, business development coordinator at DonahueFavret Contractors Inc., has been elected to the company's board of directors.
Laudun became a shareholder in the company earlier this year. Her first part-time job was at DonahueFavret Contractors during the summer when she was a freshman in high school. She has worked full time with the company since 2007. Laudun earned her bachelor's degree in business administration, with a concentration in economics, from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Around Louisiana
The Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants has installed as chairman Jason MacMorran, a director with Postlethwaite & Netterville's consulting services group in Baton Rouge and leader of the firm's litigation niche.
Other officers are Jay Montalbano, a partner with Hannis T. Bourgeois LLP in Baton Rouge, chairman-elect, and Gary Dressler, an associate director with Postlethwaite & Netterville's tax services group in Metairie, treasurer. Kandace Mauldin, of Houma, chief financial officer of Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, is immediate past chairwoman.
Board members at large from the area are Kenneth Champagne, a senior vice president in Baton Rogue with the Premium Finance Business Unit with Confie; Seth Norris, chief financial officer of Cottonport Bank and owner of an accounting firm in Ville Platte; Alfred E. “Ted” Stacey IV, of Metairie, a retired partner from Bourgeois Bennett LLC in New Orleans; and John "Bryan" Ehricht, an associate director with James, Lambert, Riggs and Associates Inc. in Hammond; and Anthony Rutledge, a senior manager of audit and assurance services with LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors in Covington.