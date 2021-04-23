The upheavals the COVID pandemic has caused in the real estate market is helping to drive attendance in the annual Trends in Real Estate seminar, which will be held April 29.

“People are excited to see how the market has changed,” said Cathy Craddock, chair of this year’s event. “The market is crazy right now, that goes for commercial and residential.”

Home sales have surged locally, thanks to near record low interest rates. The market for commercial and office space is a little different.

The pandemic forced major shifts: office employees started working remotely and retail sales moved to online. Now that businesses are reopening thanks to widespread vaccines and a lifting of occupancy restrictions, Craddock said they have to determine how much space they need.

"People are going back to offices and they need to determine if they need a large, medium or small amount of space,” she said. The same thing applies to retail space.

The Trends seminar started in 1988 as a joint project of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' commercial and investment division and LSU's Real Estate Research Institute. The goal of the program is to educate members of the division, their clients and other real estate professionals in the greater Baton Rouge area about what is going on in the local real estate market. To accomplish this, local experts in fields such as residential, commercial, office, multifamily, industrial and finance discuss recent developments and offer forecasts of what the market may hold.

Along with the presentations by experts, economist Loren Scott will give the keynote address.

The seminar will be held in the events center at the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Thursday, followed by the program from 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets for the event are $55 and can be purchased at batonrougetrends.net.

Trends was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. This year's event will be held in person and online. Normally, capacity for the event would be 1,000 people, but that number has been cut in half this year.

The chance to network with peers after being home for so long is also helping to drive ticket sales, said Craddock, a residential agent with Mike Walker & Associates Real Estate Co.

As of Wednesday morning, only a few of the 500 in person tickets still remained. More than 100 virtual tickets had been sold; organizers expect that number will go up after in-person tickets sell out.