The Mall of Louisiana re-opened to the public Tuesday after a partial lifting of the stay-at home order, but about half of the stores and restaurants in the shopping center remain closed.
Most of the anchor stores at the shopping center were open: both locations of Dillard’s, Sears and Macy’s. And large national chains such as Foot Locker, AT&T, Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma were back in business, although some stores required people to call in order to be let in.
But J.C. Penney, which filed for bankruptcy protection nationally on Friday, remain closed. And mall staples such as Victoria’s Secret, Apple, Lush, H&M and Abercrombie & Fitch were still shut down. The Main Event family entertainment center still isn't allowed to re-open. The AMC Mall of Louisiana 15 movie theater is shut down, mainly because the blockbuster movies that would attract customers aren't being released.
Rain Reed, who was visiting with her husband, Ken, said she was disappointed to arrive at the mall and see that rue21 was still closed. But she said it was a good sign that things are getting back to normal.
“I saw on Instagram that the mall was back open so we decided to check it out,” she said.
Things weren’t entirely back to normal at the mall. Most of the shoppers were wearing masks. A security guard was handing out disposable masks at one of the entrances. The mall’s food court remained closed, along with the carousel that sits in the middle of it and the children’s play area downstairs. Seating areas were gone, but sanitation stations with hand sanitizer had popped up. Jake Wilson, the mall’s general manager, stopped during a tour to warn one beauty business not to hand out cosmetics samples.
Wilson said the reopening was going well and that he was pleased with the number of shoppers who were going through the halls just 20 minutes after opening. The mall is operating under reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.