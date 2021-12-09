The third building in The Metro office park on Jefferson Highway, near Airline Highway, is under construction. Goss Financial is set to move out of its Corporate Boulevard office and take up about 6,800 square feet. The rest of the building will be divided into two suites. The building should be complete by April. Steven Duplechain is the developer; GSD Development is the contractor; and Justin Langlois and W. Foster Murphy, of Stirling Properties, are marketing the office park.
