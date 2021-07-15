Baton Rouge-area home sales were 7.1% higher in June than a year ago, marking the 13th month in a row the market has posted a year-to-year increase.

There were 1,349 homes sold in metro Baton Rouge during June, according to figures released Thursday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That compares to 1,260 MLS sales in June 2020.