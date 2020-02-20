DSLD has purchased 70 lots in a subdivision near Old Hammond and Airline highways for $714,000.
The Baton Rouge based builder bought the lots in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Lynn Levy Land Co. LLC. The managers of Lynn Levy are Jonathan Starns, owner/broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices-United Properties, and Brandon Dodson, president of BLD Builders Inc.
The subdivision, dubbed Cypress Bend, is located between the Walmart Neighborhood Market and the St. Regis Place development.
Homes in Cypress Bend are priced between $215,990 and $252,990. Lot sales are underway and construction of the first homes should begin in about two and a half months.