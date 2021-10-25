The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge saw their winnings rise by 2% in September, compared to the year before.
The gambling halls brought in $19.1 million in September, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares to $18.8 million in September 2020.
Despite Hurricane Ida shutting down New Orleans area casinos for part of the month, the Louisiana casino market had significantly higher revenues in September than the year before. Winnings at the 13 riverboats, four racinos and Harrah's were $159.7 million in September, compared to $126 million in September 2020, a 27.7% increase.
The lucrative Lake Charles gambling market was still recovering from Hurricane Laura in September 2020 and the two casinos and Delta Downs were closed for between 10 to 15 days.