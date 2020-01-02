Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish increased by 4% in October compared with a year ago.
Nearly $843.3 million was spent in October, according to figures based on tax collections released by the city-parish Finance Department Thursday. That compares with $811.1 million in spending during October 2018. The figures include vehicle sales.
Vehicle sales were down by 0.8% in October compared with the year before. East Baton Rouge shoppers spent nearly $67 million on cars, trucks and SUVs, compared with nearly $67.5 million in October 2018.
Spending by category was up nearly across the board. Consumers spent 5.6% more at retail trade and food stores, a category that accounts for more than half of all the spending in the parish. Spending at restaurants and bars was up by 2.7% and spending on services rose by 3.1%. Spending on manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment items, was up by 0.9% over October 2018.
Outside the city limits, spending rose by 5.6% to $382.3 million.
Spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge was up by 2.7% in October to $461 million.
Sales tax collections rose from $16.2 million to $16.9 million.
Through the first 10 months of the year, spending is up 2.1% from $7.9 billion to $8.1 billion. Spending is up 3.8% outside the Baton Rouge city limits to $3.6 billion and 0.7% percent inside the city limits to $4.5 billion.