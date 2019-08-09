Lafayette-based helicopter services company PHI Inc., which filed for bankruptcy in March, posted a second-quarter loss of $32 million, or $2.03 per share.
That compares with a second-quarter 2018 loss of $7.1 million, or 45 cents per share. PHI said it incurred $26.5 million in net reorganization expenses during the quarter because of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Excluding those charges, the company said it lost $5.6 million, or 36 cents a share.
PHI said its operating revenues dropped from $169.3 million in second quarter of 2018 to $165.2 million this year. The oil and gas segment saw operating revenues drop by $7.1 million, while the air medical segment had revenues go up by $2.4 million.