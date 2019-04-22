In this edition of Ask J.T. & Dale, the pair discuss what to do if you were fired for something you did not do and how to talk about it in future interviews. Though J.T. and Dale disagree on how to exactly talk about a previous termination in an interview, both agree the topic needs to be addressed. J.T. believed that honesty is best. Dale argued that taking a positive spin on your firing is the best approach.
“This first thing a hiring manager wants to avoid doing is a bad hire,” Dale said. “If there’s any hint that you could be a problem employee, that’s it, they cut off the interview. I think you have to be very careful.”
