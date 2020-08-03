Construction has started on The Palms at Sunset Lakes, a 144-unit apartment complex in Zachary near Lane Regional Medical Center.
The $24 million complex at 4150 McHugh Road is set to open in late 2021. Units will rent for $800 a month for a one-bedroom, $900 for a two-bedroom and $1,000 for a three-bedroom.
The Palms at Sunset Lakes will be gated and feature amenities such as hardwood floors, garden tubs, crown molding, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The complex will have a designer swimming pool, volleyball and basketball courts, a fitness center, club house with business center, walking trails and professional landscaping.
The complex is being developed by CST Land Developers, whose other local properties include The Crossing Apartments, The Palms at Juban Lakes and The Village at Juban Lakes, both in Denham Springs, and The Reserve at Jefferson Crossing in Baton Rouge. The Village at Juban Lakes was sold in 2016.
Block Companies of Baton Rouge is the contractor. Lance Malley of The Architectural Studio is the architect. Fidelity Bank of New Orleans provided financing.