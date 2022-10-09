Baton Rouge
Juan Martinez has been named director of graduate education for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
Martinez, a professor in pathobiological sciences, will oversee the operation of all graduate education programs at LSU Vet Med.
He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and a doctorate from Washington University. Martinez completed post-doctoral fellowships at Fondation pour la Recherche Medicale, Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique and the European Molecular Biology Organization.
---
Melissa Bouligny Carter has been hired as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Carter comes from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, where she served as the director of brand marketing from 2019 to 2022. She has more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience, including stints with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Old Navy.
She is a graduate of Spelman College.
--
Adam Holton has joined Amedisys as chief people officer.
Holton was most recently chief human resources officer at Numotion. He previously served in the same role at CHS Inc and held HR leadership positions with General Electric, USAA and Bank One.
He served for eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps as an infantry officer and was deployed with a Marine Corps reserve infantry battalion as a company commander to Lutafiyah, Iraq, as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
--
Richard L. Beaugh has been hired as corporate marketing and communications director for Investar Bank.
Beaugh has 30 years of experience in creating, directing and implementing marketing and strategic communication campaigns. He previously worked as director of strategy for JCW Creative and director of communications for Catholic High School.
He earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master's degree in communications and public relations from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
NEW ORLEANS
Jack C. Jensen Jr. has been elected chair of the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans.
Jensen replaces Charles H. Ponstein, whose term expired.
Also elected were Joseph F. Toomy, who will serve as vice chair, and Walter J. Leger Jr., who will serve as secretary-treasurer for the nine-month term.
Jensen joined the board in June 2018 when he was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. He has more than 40 years of experience in the transportation, logistics, supply, value-added, import/export, port development and trucking industries.
--
Jefferson Community Foundation has added three members to its board of directors
JoLena Broussard is the manager, strategic engagement and communications for Cornerstone Chemical.
Oscar Chimal is the owner of Los Jefes Grill in Metairie.
Shondra Williams is the president and CEO of InclusivCare.