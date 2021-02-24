Belk filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Houston late Tuesday, the first step in a reorganization plan that will see its owner, Sycamore Partners, cede a large stake of the company to its lenders while maintaining control.
If approved, the bankruptcy plan is slated to give Belk a new infusion of capital and cut its debt load by about $450 million.
Belk has two stores in south Louisiana: one in Denham Springs in Juban Crossing, the other in Covington in River Chase.
The North Carolina department store chain said nearly a month ago it would file for bankruptcy protection in hopes of emerging within 24 hours.
While Sycamore has said it expects a quick bankruptcy, there is one outstanding objection to the bankruptcy plan under review by the judge. The objection is from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the filing said, without elaborating on the substance of the claim.
The bankruptcy will not result in the liquidation of the stores, as has happened with other retail bankruptcies.
Belk has pledged to have no layoffs or store closures as a part of the bankruptcy. Still, filings that Belk distributed to lenders hint that cuts could come after it is out of bankruptcy.
Belk has 17,000 employees and 291 department stores throughout the South.