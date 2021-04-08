New unemployment claims across Louisiana dropped to 11,818 from 12,845 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday.

But it's still about double the number of new claims than in the past several months.

There were another 3,272 new claims filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a special federal program for the self-employed such as independent contractors, compared to 3,195 claims one week before.

There were 40,226 continuing existing unemployment claims for the week ending March 27 and 110,660 more pandemic unemployment assistance claims, according to the latest data available. The state administered $102 million in unemployment benefits for the week ending March 27.

The pool of money used to pay unemployment benefits ran dry at the end of March while the number of new unemployment claims during the same time frame increased. Federal law requires states to pay all eligible claims no matter how much is in the unemployment trust fund. In Louisiana it's been replenished by federal grant money, federal loans and business taxes.