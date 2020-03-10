Advocate staff file photo by Heather McClelland -- Visitors explore the grounds of Oak Alley Plantation along River Road.

The impact of the coronavirus is being felt on the Louisiana tourism industry, with at least three conferences being cancelled and hundreds of people looking to postpone travel plans.

But officials said the state will be able to weather the damage caused by the virus outbreak, just like how the tourism industry rebounded from the damage done by Hurricane Katrina and the BP oil spill disaster.