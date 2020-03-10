The impact of the coronavirus is being felt on the Louisiana tourism industry, with at least three conferences being canceled and hundreds of people looking to postpone travel plans.
Still, officials said the state will be able to weather the damage caused by the virus outbreak, just like how the tourism industry rebounded from the damage done by Hurricane Katrina and the BP oil spill disaster.
“We think we are in choppy seas right now, but we will weather the storm and come out even much stronger,” said Liz Bittner, president and chief executive officer of Travel South, a regional marketing alliance owned by tourism offices in 12 states, including Louisiana.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser met with Gov. John Bel Edwards and tourism leaders Tuesday and said he is shifting his office’s tourism strategy toward encouraging people to do “staycations” in Louisiana, given the drop-off in international travel.
“This is the time of the year that’s critical to the hotel and the restaurant industry in Louisiana,” he said.
At least three conferences in Louisiana have canceled so far because of the coronavirus, Nungesser said: The National Association of Plastic Surgeons, the World Petrochemical Conference and Explorance, a small tech festival. Plus, businesses across the world have started halting business travel to meetings and conferences.
Tiffany Kilbourn, a senior sales manager with the Residence Inn New Orleans, and Jiarra Rayford, director of sales and marketing for the Moxy New Orleans Downtown, said they hope major events such as New Orleans Jazz and Heritage and Essence festivals go on as planned.
“It would be devastating to people if these events get canceled. People’s livelihoods depend on this,” Rayford said. “Just have it and make sure people wash their hands and give out sanitizer.”
Travel South held its domestic showcase in Baton Rouge on Monday and Tuesday, an event that brought out more than 700 people, including tour operators, travel writers and local tourism officials. The goal is to get more people to visit the South.
Tables full of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes were common sights at the Raising Cane’s River Center, where the Travel South showcase was held. Bittner said attendance was down about 3% or 4% this year. However, she said more people attended the Baton Rouge conference than a similar one held in Biloxi, Mississippi, a couple of years ago. “We’ve very happy where we ended up,” she said.
This was the first time the Travel South showcase was in Baton Rouge. Paul Arrigo, president and chief executive officer of Visit Baton Rouge, said he hopes the event will have a residual effect, in magazine articles about local tourism attractions and more travel packages featuring local destinations.
“We’re really, really promoting leisure travel,” he said. “It complements our convention and special events business and the corporate travel we get.”
The local groups that had booths at Travel South also expressed confidence in Louisiana's travel industry.
Danny Bonaventure, president of Allons A Lafayette Inc., which creates travel itineraries for tour operators coming into Louisiana, said he hasn’t had any cancellations.
“I get calls, I talk to people and they have concerns,” he said, “but for this year and next year, I’ve seen a tremendous influx of international business.”
Bonaventure credits the strong network of local convention and visitors bureaus, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Nungesser with keeping the state tourism industry healthy.
“We’re reaping the benefits of all the money that was spent getting Louisiana back after Katrina and the BP oil spill,” he said.
Hillary Loeber, director of marketing for Oak Alley Plantation, said the attraction had its best year ever in 2019, when nearly 256,000 people stopped to visit. This year was looking promising, but a few hundred people, including student groups from Australia and Scandinavia canceled in the past week.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” she said. “Oak Alley is a nonprofit foundation, so no matter what is going on around us, our only source of income is admissions.”