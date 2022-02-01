Oil prices could rise to nearly $100 per barrel later this year, a Baton Rouge economist said Tuesday, though he warned they likely won’t stay there for long as production climbs globally toward pre-COVID-19 levels.
Financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Bank of America have predicted oil could reach or surpass the $100 per barrel mark by this summer as demand inches its way back to its 2019 heights, said Loren Scott, CEO of Loren C. Scott and Associates.
At the beginning of the pandemic, global oil demand plummeted from 100.9 million barrels per day in 2019 to 92.3 million barrels a day in 2020, a drop of 8.5%, Scott said. Producers such as the United States and OPEC cut their output as prices cratered. Oil prices even briefly went negative in April 2020.
Demand grew back to 96.3 million in 2021 and is expected around 99.7 million this year as countries continue to reopen their economies. As a result, oil prices were $86.30 per barrel as of Jan. 28, which is higher than pre-COVID levels, Scott said.
Scott predicted the United States will ramp up production by about 500,000 barrels of oil per day in 2022. Meanwhile, OPEC Plus — a broader coalition of oil exporters that includes Russia — intends to raise its monthly output projections by 400,000 barrels per day from January to September of this year.
The OPEC Plus increases alone could cover the expected global demand increase in 2022, Scott said.
“I just don’t think the math fits $100 per barrel oil,” Scott said at a presentation during the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Plant Leadership Conference. “If OPEC sticks to their plan, keeps adding 400,000 barrels per day, I just don’t see how the price of oil – it may hit $100 a barrel for a day or so. But I don’t think it’s staying there. Not with them adding this much oil on the market.”
Scott also said low natural gas prices will continue to boost Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector, which has seen a recent boom in facilities that produce liquefied natural gas, or LNG.
Natural gas is a common energy source for industrial facilities and is cheap in the United States because production techniques such as fracking have made it abundantly available. In the U.S., natural gas is $4.25 per metric million British thermal unit, or MMBTU, Scott said. That’s compared to as high as $33 per MMBTU in Asia.
Scott added that economic growth nationwide could be hindered by Biden administration policies that likely will restrict domestic oil and gas production.
Scott pointed to President Joe Biden’s moratorium on oil leases on public lands and waters in January 2021. In June, a federal judge in Lafayette blocked Biden’s move, paving the way for a lease sale in November. However, a different federal judge in Washington, D.C., threw out the lease sale in January, saying it violated environmental law.
“That’s pretty good news on oil price, pretty good news on natural gas price,” Scott said. “Most of the bad news is what’s going on with the Biden administration.”