The developer of The Oasis restaurant and recreational development wants to expand the Burbank Drive property and add a gymnastics facility and shopping center.
Chris Shaheen has filed an item with the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission to rezone 4.9 acres at 7611 Burbank Drive to allow for commercial zoning. Currently, two rental houses sit on the property.
Also on the agenda is Silverside Cove, a subdivision that would be built on a 22.5-acre site on Staring Lane, near the intersection with King’s Hill Avenue. Developer Art Lancaster wants to rezone the property from single-family residential to zero lot line, where the home comes up close to the property line, resulting in a smaller lot. The average lot in Silverside Cove would be 40 feet by 113 feet.
Abat-Jour Interiors at 545 South Foster Drive is asking to be rezoned from commercial to commercial alcoholic beverage so it can host small, limited events with alcohol and food. The business said retail sales will make up well over 50% of its business.
Shaheen said he plans to buy the Burbank property, subdivide it and replace the two houses with a 15,000-square-foot gymnastics facility and a 5,000-square-foot neighborhood strip shopping center. He said there are agreements to put a coffee shop and wing restaurant in the shopping center.
The gym and shopping center would have access to The Oasis Bar & Grill and the surrounding beach volleyball courts. “We think there would be a lot of back and forth,” Shaheen said. Parents would drop their children off for gymnastics lessons and head over to The Oasis for a drink or a snack. Or they would go to the restaurant for a meal after picking children up from their lessons.
The planning commission is set to meet at 5 p.m. July 19.