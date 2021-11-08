The number of passengers and flights going through Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is 90% of what it was before the COVID pandemic.
The airport had 59,798 passengers during September, 90% of the number reported in September 2019, said Jim Caldwell, Baton Rouge Metro spokesman. That number is a 91% increase over the number of passengers in September 2020, when the COVID pandemic drastically reduced the number of flights to and from Baton Rouge.
American Airlines accounted for 47% of the passengers through Baton Rouge Metro, while 28% flew Delta and 25% traveled on United.