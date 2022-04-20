The exterior of Amazon’s massive fulfillment center at the former Cortana Mall site is nearly complete and the facility is set to start operating sometime in 2023.
Jessica Breaux, an economic development manager for Amazon, told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge Wednesday that work is set to begin soon on installing the hundreds of miles of conveyor systems that will move items throughout the center. The 3.8 million-square-foot building is nearly 90 feet tall.
Along with the conveyers, robots that look like bulked-up Roombas will move items across the center, transporting products to Amazon employees who then package them for delivery. The robots weigh 320 pounds and can carry up to 1,500 pounds of items, Breaux said. They move based on direction from QR codes on the floor of the fulfillment center.
About 1,000 people will work at the center, which represents a $200 million capital investment from Amazon.
Hiring employees to work in the center is still a while off. Typically, Amazon starts hiring six to eight weeks before it launches a fulfillment center. “We hire in a short period of time,” Breaux said.