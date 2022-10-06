In less than a year, a startup launched by three LSU students that bills itself as “Airbnb for sportsmen” has attracted $1.8 million in funding and won $218,000 at an international student business plan competition.
Mallard Bay is an online marketplace that connects hunters and fishers with guides and charter boat captains. Customers can book trips with verified outfitters and pay online. Outdoor business can promote their services and get paid instantly.
Logan Meaux, co-founder and CEO, said the site helps sportsmen and outdoors businesses save time and money. Instead of multiple calls, haggling over prices and waiting on deposit checks to arrive, everything is done through a website. “They’re simply booking like you would in Airbnb,” he said.
The roots of Mallard Bay go back three years ago, when Meaux planned a duck hunting trip in Oklahoma with his father, Chris Meaux. Chris Meaux is the founder of online delivery service Waitr (now ASAP).
Instead of spending three days on a father-son guided hunt, Logan Meaux, 24, ended up going out with 13 other hunters and not firing a single shot. “It was a real poor experience to go up there and waste thousands of dollars on this,” Meaux said. “I realized there was no resource like Airbnb for guided hunting, fishing trips.”
Logan Meaux and co-founder Wyatt Mallett, set about building a website that could serve as a trusted intermediary for outdoors enthusiasts and businesses. Meaux and Mallett’s experience working with Waitr helped; they were two of the first employees, starting as delivery drivers when they were 16 years old and then moving up to managers when they were 17.
“We talked to restaurants, customers, but we also had to make sure that our drivers were still working,” said Mallett, 23. “That was a lot to learn and I’m glad we got that experience.”
The experience working with Waitr taught them that change was constant and the key for a business is to keep focused on the bigger picture, Logan Meaux said.
Chris Meaux serves as mentor for Mallard Bay, through his experience launching a tech startup and scaling up the business. He provided financial support and introduced the founders to early investors. But of the $1.8 million funding round that recently wrapped, $1.1 million came from new investors.
One of the factors that helped attract new money to the business was Mallard Bay’s performance in an international student startup competition held at Rice University in the spring. The company won $218,000 in cash and prizes, placing fourth out of 42 participants in terms of money raised.
“That got us exposed to a lot of Texas investors,” said Joel Moreau, 22, another co-founder. “It was kind of a prideful moment to go in with this LSU hunting startup against MIT, Harvard, the best universities across the country.”
Tam Nguyen is the fourth co-founder. Nguyen is the only co-founder without LSU ties: He earned a degree in computer science from the University of Mississippi.
Mallard Bay was launched last November, with 12 outdoors companies. Now more than 230 outdoors businesses across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and South Africa are listed on the website.
The company is on track to handle $2.5 million in gross bookings during its first year and has grown from five to 10 employees.
Toby Brohlin, owner/operator of Cadillac Creek Outfitters, has been working with Mallard Bay for six months. He said the site has streamlined bookings for the Amarillo, Texas-based company, which offers guided waterfowl hunting trips.
Before, when someone called Brohlin about going on a hunting trip, he said he had to break away to put their name on a calendar, send out an invoice, stay on the client until they paid a deposit, then hope they showed up on the day they booked.
Now the potential client goes to the Mallard Bay, clicks on a link for Cadillac Creek and puts in for the days the want to hunt. Brohlin just has to approve the date. All of the payments are handled through the site and are circulated to the people going on the hunting trip, so one organizer isn’t left holding the bag for friends who are late in paying.
“I’m not tech-savvy, so if I can use this site, anyone can use it,” Brohlin said. “I wish I had done it sooner. There’s no telling how much business I’ve missed out on.”
Mallard Bay plans to use the money it raised to further improve its services.
Two Mallard Bay mobile apps are set to launch in the next few months. One will allow outfitters to manage their bookings and payments, the other will allow sportsmen to book trips.
The eventual goal is to make Mallard Bay the platform outdoor business run their operations from: handling payroll, keeping track of revenue and expenses and selling additional services at the point of sale, such as bird cleaning.
“A lot of these outfitters we talk to are pen-and-paper operations, so double bookings happen, a lot of payments get missed,” Mallett said.
By folding in all operations on a single platform, this will provide stability to outdoors business, which are generally cash operations.
“This will help the outfitters really account for things they might not expect, whether it be from the IRS,” Logan Meaux said. “Protect them and really make their lives easier.”
There’s the possibility of eventually moving Mallard Bay into other activities, such as booking canoe or hiking trips and helping operators book lodges when hunting season isn’t going on.
“We do realize this is a very scalable product that could potentially be used by raft guides and all these different things,” Moreau said. “But at this point in time we’re really hunkered down and focused on this niche, fragmented market that is hunting and fishing.”