A pipeline leak of about two barrels of oil forced Shell to temporarily halt crude oil production at three of its drilling platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said Friday.
The leak happened Thursday after a flange broke along the Shell pipelines at a pipeline booster station in Fourchon near Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, a company spokesperson said. The booster station maintains pressure and flow in the pipelines.
The flange leak, which was contained as of Friday morning, affected the company’s Mars and Amberjack pipelines, which connect crude oil from Shell’s offshore platforms to refiners in Texas and Louisiana.
Amberjack has since been turned back online, but Mars remained shuttered as of Friday morning. Shell expects the Mars pipeline to come back on later Friday.
Three Shell platforms were shut down because of the leak: Mars, Ursa and Olympus. The platforms are located about 130 miles from New Orleans.
Shell crews are working on a permanent fix to the pipelines that should be completed sometime Friday, the company said.