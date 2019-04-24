LSU and the Research Park Corp. need to work together and coordinate resources such as funding, staff and facilities to help fledgling entrepreneurs, according to a new report that looked at the Baton Rouge area landscape for startups.
Along with better collaboration, the report also said LSU and the RPC should be held accountable for business growth, using jointly established measurements. More coordination of support services for entrepreneurs would foster a better system for helping companies at various stages of development, one that is more nimble and responsive to business needs. And other organizations aimed at helping startups, such as Southern University’s Innovation Center, need to be included.
Emergent Method, a Baton Rouge-based consulting business, conducted the study of the local ecosystem for entrepreneurs. The $50,000 study was launched in 2018, when the RPC and LSU Innovation Park, the two major business incubators in the city, were undergoing leadership changes.
The Research Park shares many of the same goals as Innovation Park. But according to the report, the number of new business launched in Baton Rouge has declined in recent years. In 2010, there were 2,951 new businesses stared in the city, that number had dwindled to 2,2231 in 2018.
LSU Innovation Park was launched in 1988 to promote economic growth by assisting in the creation and support of new businesses and assist in technology transfers.
The Research Park Corp. oversees three main initiatives: the Louisiana Technology Park, which serves as a tech incubator at the Bon Carré Business Center on Florida Boulevard; Innovation Catalyst, a nonprofit venture capital group that invests in startups; and NexusLA, an online portal connecting early-stage businesses with capital and other resources.
The nonprofit was formed in the early 1990s by the Louisiana Legislature to accelerate the region's tech economy. In 2001, it became involved with the redevelopment of the abandoned Bon Marche Mall, which turned into the Bon Carré Business Center. The real estate arm of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, which took out a $41.5 million loan for the business center in 2007, defaulted late last year and is being foreclosed on.