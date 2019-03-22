A bill to merge the Port of Pointe Coupee into the Port of Greater Baton Rouge has been filed for the upcoming legislative session.
Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, filed the bill earlier this week. It would abolish the Pointe Coupee Port Commission, convey all of the port’s assets to the Baton Rouge port, expand the port’s boundaries to include Pointe Coupee Parish and add two Pointe Coupee seats to the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission's 15-member board. If the bill is passed, it would take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Jay Hardman, executive director of the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, said during a port executive committee meeting Thursday evening, that he likes the language of the bill.
Plans are to put together maps of the Pointe Coupee port with detailed information about tenants and existing leases in time for next week’s full port commission meeting. Hardman and some port commissioners may take a tour to inspect the port, which is located at Lettsworth.
Proponents say having the much larger Port of Greater Baton Rouge take over would give Pointe Coupee greater access to infrastructure dollars and more resources for economic development. In turn, the Port of Greater Baton Rouge would gain a facility and land that has access to the Mississippi River, Red River and Atchafalaya River.
The deal also would include the annexation of the old St. Francisville Ferry Landing in New Roads, on the west side of the Mississippi River near the Audubon Bridge. That site is 4.5 acres.
The Baton Rouge Port was ranked the eighth-largest in the U.S. by tonnage in 2016, which includes commercial and industrial operations within its current four-parish jurisdiction of East and West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Iberville parishes.
The Port of Pointe Coupee is a relatively small operation. The site and surrounding areas have several large undeveloped plots of land.
Pointe Coupee Parish currently has 5,000 acres of undeveloped land and nine sites certified by Louisiana Economic Development. Much of the property is adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Discussions about taking over the smaller port have gone on for a number of years. Hardman said he recently found a document from 1998 that talked about putting the Baton Rouge port over the facility.