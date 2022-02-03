Several Thursday flights between Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston were canceled due to bad weather.
Five American Airlines flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and three United Airlines flights to and from Houston were canceled, according to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport website.
The Washington Post said more than 1,100 flights departing from or scheduled to arrive in Dallas-Fort Worth were canceled Thursday as airport runways were being treated for ice and snow. A swath of the U.S. stretching from close to the Texas-Mexico border to northeastern Maine was under a winter storm warning.