BATON ROUGE AREA
Candace E. Wright, a director with Postlethwaite & Netterville, has been reappointed by the board of trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation as chair of the Private Company Council for a three-year term.
The council is the primary advisory body to the Financial Accounting Standards Board on private company matters.
Feigley Communications has named Rachael Maas as social media manager, responsible for creation of content and the management, oversight and coordination of all social media-related activities.
Maas was social media manager for Sasso. The Baton Rouge native has a degree in mass communications with a concentration in public relations from LSU.
Phil Hacker has been named chief financial officer for Lane Regional Medical Center.
Hacker, who has more than 33 years of experience in health care financial management, was chief financial officer for White River Health Systems in Batesville, Arkansas, a two-hospital system with 250 total beds, 35 physician clinics and three urgent care centers. The Cincinnati native is a graduate of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.
Starmount, the Baton Rouge-based dental and vision unit of Unum Group, has named Paul McLean as vice president of operations, overseeing the expansion of the dental and vision insurance operations across Unum’s national customer base.
McLean was vice president and head of centralized services at Prudential, residing in Newton, Pennsylvania. He has served more than 30 years with increasing roles in financial management, product development, operations, policyholder services, and strategy and administration. McLean is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has promoted as vice presidents Shawn Leake, accounting; Adrian Serio, underwriting; Duke Williams, treasury and cash management; Ben Vicidomina, analytics and quality improvement; and named Korey Harvey as vice president, deputy general counsel.
Leake is responsible for the financial reporting of the organization. Serio develops and executes corporate pricing and underwriting strategies. Williams is responsible for the treasury functions of the company, including cash management and investments. Vicidomina provides analytical leadership for population health management in government and commercial lines of business. Harvey provides legal services to the company and its subsidiaries.
Frank Opelka has been named deputy commissioner of the Office of Health, Life and Annuity in the state Department of Insurance.
Opelka was with the Louisiana Department of Health as chief of staff and section chief for Medicaid rate setting and audit. He served under former Gov. Bobby Jindal as policy adviser for health, welfare, insurance and finance. Opelka received his bachelor's degree in psychology/pre-medicine from Loyola University New Orleans and his juris doctorate from Notre Dame Law School.
LAFAYETTE AREA
LHC Group Inc. has promoted Bruce D. Greenstein to executive vice president and chief strategy and innovation officer.
With his added role as chief strategy officer, Greenstein will lead the company’s contracting, Accountable Care Organization management company and alternative payment and delivery model strategies. He joined the company in June after serving as chief technology officer for U.S. Health and Human Services. He previously served as president-west for Quartet Health, chief executive officer of Blend Health Insights and as managing director of Worldwide Health for Microsoft. Greenstein also served as Louisiana's secretary of the Department of Health and Hospitals.
Jerome “Jerry” Greig has been named to the board of directors of Acadian Companies.
He joins Acadian’s current board members Chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag, Acadian Chief Financial Officer David Kelly, John Rester and Fred Mills.
Greig has experience in energy, health care, technology, process improvement and operations. He retired as chief information officer of Fugro Chance Inc., a member of the Netherlands-based Fugro NV, and previously led systems development activities focused on natural gas marketing and transportation for Houston-based Tenneco. In 2013, Greig joined the Blue Cross Blue and Shield of Louisiana board of directors and serves as chairman of its compensation committee, vice chairman of the investment and finance committee and a member of the audit committee.
The Lafayette native also is a past chairman of the board of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Acadiana, St. Thomas More Catholic High School and the STM Foundation. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a Master of Science from Clemson University.
Rene Escuriex has been promoted to operations leader as part of Fenstermaker's environmental team.
He will serve as client liaison for ongoing projects and facilitate internal communications to enhance project efficiencies and customer satisfaction. He will also remain active in promoting the services of all divisions of the company with an emphasis on environmental services. Escuriex is a 30-year veteran of the company and previously served as market leader of the firm’s business development group. He has worked with all divisions of the firm and has facilitated interdepartmental collaboration on a variety of project types.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Scott Montgomery has been named chief operating officer of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a 167-bed acute care hospital and a campus of Tulane Medical Center.
He replaces Hiral Patel, who was recently promoted to chief executive officer.
Montgomery served for two years as vice president of operations and co-ethics and compliance officer at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare facility in Nashville, Tennessee, and previously as director of operations, assistant chief staffing officer and project manager for hospital renovations. From 2010 until 2012, Montgomery lived in the New Orleans area and worked for the city of New Orleans. Montgomery earned his undergraduate degree in civil engineering at the University of Mississippi and a Master of Business Administration from Belmont University’s Massey School of Business.
Tiffany Tuberville Adams has been named development coordinator at Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center in Houma, responsible for the implementation and growth of its philanthropic development program.
Since 2012, she has led several fundraising initiatives at St. Matthews Episcopal School while also serving on the school’s board. Adams’ background is in teaching science and arts. Adams also served as a board member of The Foundation for TGMC and chaired the organization’s Derby on the Bayou fundraiser.
Corporate and insurance defense firm Wanek Kirsch Davies LLC has named Charles E. Sutton Jr., of counsel, who will head its workers’ compensation practice group.
Sutton graduated from LSU in accounting and obtained his law degree from Baylor University School of Law.
The Deveney agency has named Christian Duplantis as art director, Samantha Kupricka as associate advertising executive and Eve Temonia as associate art director.
Duplantis specializes in print and interactive design, involving print, digital and social platforms, and guides the creative division’s execution and style. Kupricka joined the firm in 2017 as a public relations associate before being hired full time within the advertising division, where she works with clients on marketing strategy. Temonia was an art director at TotalCom Marketing and started her career at The Tuscaloosa News in Alabama.
Norman M. Robinson Jr. of Covington has been promoted to managing partner for Modern Woodmen of America.
The fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Julie W. Breithaupt, of Red River Pharmacy in Alexandria, has been elected president of the Louisiana Pharmacists Association.
Other officers are Immediate Past President William Kirchain, of Xavier University College of Pharmacy in New Orleans; President-Elect Beverly Walker, of the University of Louisiana at Monroe School of Pharmacy Office of Outcomes, Research and Evaluation; and Treasurer Kenny Wilson, of Don’s Pharmasave in Marksville.
Regional directors from the area are Bayou Region, Jason Bergeron, of Walgreens in Houma; Capital Region, Simone Ginn, of Walmart Pharmacy in Baton Rouge; Orleans Region, LaKeisha Williams, of Xavier University College of Pharmacy in New Orleans; Pontchartrain Region, Steve Ritter, of Walgreens #7268 in Kenner; Southwest Region, Mark Mouton, of Walmart Pharmacy in Abbeville; and directors-at-large Ricky Guidry, of Apothecary Alley LLC in Iowa; Faith “Nikki” Hollier and Robert Hollier, of Hollier's Family Pharmacy in Breaux Bridge; Chris Melancon, of Melancon Pharmacy in Carencro; and Blake Pitre, of B&J Pitre Pharmacy Inc. in Larose.
The Louisiana Association of Extension 4-H Agents has elected Jeannie Crnkovic, Bossier Parish extension agent, as president-elect; Adriana Drusini, St. Mary Parish extension agent, as vice president; and Megan Plattismer, St. Landry Parish extension agent, as treasurer.
Other members of the 2018-2019 executive board are president Kimberly Jones, state 4-H youth development instructor; past-president Esther Boe, central region 4-H coordinator; secretary Hannah Devall, St. Martin Parish extension agent; and reporter Lanette Hebert, southwest region 4-H coordinator.