AT&T disagrees with union claims about its conduct during bargaining for a contract covering 20,000 striking AT&T Southeast workers — and says that workers are well paid and it has enough workers on the job to keep operations afloat during the strike.
Communications Workers of America filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against AT&T, claiming the company sent representatives to the bargaining table who were not authorized to make decisions.
AT&T denies that claim and downplayed the significance of the strike's impact on its total workforce, since AT&T Southeast's 20,000 striking workers represents less than 8% of AT&T's employees.
About 3,500 employees of AT&T Southeast in Louisiana are among the 20,000 on strike across nine states since Saturday after contract negotiations fell through. The union represents 300 workers each in Baton Rouge and New Orleans; 200 in Lafayette; and 150 in the Hammond and north shore area.
The strike involves technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
"Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with dozens of other CWA contracts over the years," AT&T said in a statement. "We're surprised and disappointed that union leaders would call for a strike at this point in the negotiations."
Since 2017, the company has negotiated 20 contracts with unions that represent 89,000 employees.
AT&T Southeast workers have been working without a contract since Aug. 10; the union had been negotiating with AT&T since late June.
AT&T said that some of its unionized employees make up to $134,000 in total compensation and suggested that it's offering fair employment agreement terms. The union claims that most of the workers it represents do not earn that much money.
"It's misleading and irrelevant to the issue at hand," said Beth Allen, spokesperson for the Communications Workers of America. "This strike isn't about compensation, it's about AT&T's failure to bargain in good faith."
AT&T suggested that it has enough staff to cover the workload during the strike.
"We’ve systematically and thoroughly planned for a potential work stoppage and have a substantial contingency workforce of well-trained managers and vendors in place," the statement continued. "We’re prepared for a strike and will continue working hard to serve our customers."